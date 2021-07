Former Detroit Lions legendary running back Barry Sanders will be honored by Oklahoma State. There are so just so many great things to say about the amazing Barry Sanders. A Heisman trophy winner, a stellar college career at Oklahoma State, and all those amazing runs he made, most of the time out of nothing, for the Detroit Lions. Sanders has always been my personal favorite player of all time. I always wished the Lions would have had a good enough team around Sanders so he could have played in a Super Bowl. Yes I know, the Lions and Super Bowl in the same sentence...whatever.