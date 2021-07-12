Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake Bell’s Victim Calls Him A ‘Monster’ In Court During His Sentencing

By Gina Tron
Posted by 
Oxygen
Oxygen
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman who was victimized by Drake Bell when she was 15-years-old gave powerful testimony as the former Nickelodeon star and singer was sentenced today. Jared “Drake” Bell, 34, pleaded guilty last month to charges of endangering a child during a 2017 incident involving the woman, now 19. On Monday, a judge sentenced him to one year in prison on the attempted child endangering charge and six months for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, WJW in Cleveland reports. The sentences will run concurrently.

www.oxygen.com

Comments / 0

Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Cleveland Police#Wjw#Oxygen Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesKXLY

Josh Peck says Drake Bell’s sentencing is ‘upsetting’

Josh Peck has described Drake Bell’s sentencing after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment as “upsetting”. The 34-year-old star – who appeared alongside Bell in ‘Drake & Josh’ from 2004 and 2007, having also starred in ‘The Amanda Show’ together from 2000 to 2001 – has opened up after the 35-year-old actor was arrested in Ohio last month and was charged with attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
CelebritiesPage Six

Josh Peck reacts to Drake Bell’s child endangerment scandal

Josh Peck is finding a way to navigate his friendship with Drake Bell, who is in the midst of a child endangerment scandal. “It’s upsetting, and it’s an unfortunate situation,” the latter half of “Drake & Josh,” 34, told Variety Thursday. “It’s disappointing.”. Bell, 35, was sentenced Monday to two...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Josh Peck Speaks Out About Fellow ‘Drake & Josh’ Alum Drake Bell’s Legal Woes: ‘It’s Upsetting’

Former ‘Drake & Josh’ star Josh Peck has reacted to his co-star Drake Bell’s recent sentencing for child endangerment charges. Josh Peck has opened up about his former co-star Drake Bell pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. “It’s upsetting and it’s an unfortunate situation,” the 34-year-old told reporters on July 15 at the premiere of his upcoming Disney+ adaptation, Turner & Hooch, Variety reported. “It’s disappointing.” The actor starred alongside Drake as his step-brother in the popular Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, which aired in the early 2000s.
Hawthorne, NYPosted by
Oxygen

Rapper Ambushed And Shot Multiple Times While Chatting With Friend On Instagram Live

A young Los Angeles rapper was shot to death last week while livestreaming with a friend on Instagram, and his final tragic moments have shocked the internet. Indian Red Boy, whose legal name is Zerail Rivera, was killed on Thursday as he sat in his car in Hawthorne, the Hawthorne police said in a press release on Saturday. His identity was confirmed by the LA County coroner.
Queens, NYPosted by
CrimeOnline

Suspect Was With His Own Dad When He Tried To Kidnap 5-Year-Old in Broad Daylight

A man seen on surveillance video trying to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in Queens was with his father at the time. The New York Post reported that James McGonagle, 24, was the suspect who jumped out of his car as Dolores Diaz and her family were walking by Thursday night. In the terrifying footage, McGonagle grabs her 5-year-old son Jacob and shoves him into the back seat of his car, then gets into the driver’s seat.
Congress & CourtsVulture

Court Vacates Joe Exotic’s Sentence

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic from the reality series Tiger King, will be heading back to court after a judge ordered his murder-for-hire sentences to be vacated. According to court documents, the U.S. Tenth District Court in Oklahoma granted Exotic’s appeal on a technicality. His legal team argued that the alleged target of his murder plots, big-cat activist Carole Baskin, was allowed to attend the criminal trial in 2019, even though she was listed as a government witness. The government countered that Baskin had a right to attend the trial under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act, and the court agreed.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Uber driver, 40, who was carjacked and beaten by gang of teenage boys pretended to be dead and escaped when they threw her into river in Brazil

An Uber driver who was carjacked and beaten by gang four of teenage boys pretended to be dead and escaped when they threw her from a bridge into river in Brazil. Marcia Angola had picked up the four teens after they requested a ride on the app in Tangará da Serra, Mato Grosso, on Saturday, according to online news outlet G1.
California StateNewsweek

Former California Mayor Gets 6 Years for Molesting 11-Year-Old Girl

A former California mayor has been sentenced to six years in prison for molesting an 11-year-old girl. On Tuesday, David Cook, 55, was found guilty of molesting the victim, who was referred to as "Jane Doe," over the course of two months. Judge Robert LaForge in Sonoma County Superior Court decided to hand Cook the sentence based on impact statements from the victim, her stepmother, and father, as well as Cook's wife and legal team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy