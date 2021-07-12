Drake Bell’s Victim Calls Him A ‘Monster’ In Court During His Sentencing

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic from the reality series Tiger King, will be heading back to court after a judge ordered his murder-for-hire sentences to be vacated. According to court documents, the U.S. Tenth District Court in Oklahoma granted Exotic’s appeal on a technicality. His legal team argued that the alleged target of his murder plots, big-cat activist Carole Baskin, was allowed to attend the criminal trial in 2019, even though she was listed as a government witness. The government countered that Baskin had a right to attend the trial under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act, and the court agreed.