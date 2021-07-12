Drake Bell’s Victim Calls Him A ‘Monster’ In Court During His Sentencing
A woman who was victimized by Drake Bell when she was 15-years-old gave powerful testimony as the former Nickelodeon star and singer was sentenced today. Jared “Drake” Bell, 34, pleaded guilty last month to charges of endangering a child during a 2017 incident involving the woman, now 19. On Monday, a judge sentenced him to one year in prison on the attempted child endangering charge and six months for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, WJW in Cleveland reports. The sentences will run concurrently.www.oxygen.com
Comments / 0