Oklahoma City, OK

Is there lead in water? Thousands of schools, day cares haven’t found out

By JENNIFER PALMER Oklahoma Watch
cherokeephoenix.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma does not require schools’ water to be checked for lead and few have volunteered for a free testing program implemented a year ago. More than 3,700 school and child care facilities are eligible, yet only six have applied, according to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, which administers the program. Only one, Central Oak Elementary in the Crooked Oak Public Schools district, has completed testing and remediation.

