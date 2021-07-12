Mansfield University named Best for Vets by Military Times
MANSFIELD, Pa. – Mansfield University was recently named to Military Times 2021 Best for Vets: Colleges list. Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges is the largest and most comprehensive rankings of schools for military service members and veterans, helping them make important decisions about their education. Military Times annually ranks participating colleges and universities based on which ones do the most for U.S. veterans.munews.mansfield.edu
