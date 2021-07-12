Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Takamine TSP 138C Review

By Art Thompson
Guitar Player
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis playable small-bodied acoustic delivers crisp, detailed, and deep tones that are similarly suited to solo performance and live ensemble work – and it's good value too. Takamine has long been respected for producing superbly crafted acoustic guitars. The company’s new TSP 138C thinline acoustic-electric will certainly find favor with those looking for an instrument that delivers the sonic performance of a big-bodied flattop but has the nimble feel and playability of a semi-hollow electric.

www.guitarplayer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acoustic Electric Guitar#Tsp#Ct#Electric Guitars#Takamine Tsp 138c Review#Palathetic#Fender Deluxe Reverb#Natural
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
Japan
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Guitar
Related
Video Gamesrekkerd.org

Annihilation Mech Sound Effects sample library by Bluezone

Bluezone Corporation has announced the release of its new sample library Annihilation, a collection of 184 devastating robot sound effects for movie editors, animators and video game sound designers. All content was recorded using high-quality and professional equipment. The library has been created with field recordings, hardware synthesizers, electromagnetic fields...
Musicpremierguitar.com

Cort Launches Artisan C4 and C5 Plus OVMH Bass Guitars

Cort Guitars honors a true workhorse with the introduction of the new Artisan C5 Plus OVMH, also available in a 4-string model. Representing the evolution of Cort's Artisan C4 Plus, both the Artisan C5 Plus OVMH and C4 Plus OVMH deliver a more familiar, rounder body shape that was previously only available on premium Artisan A models; a brand-new MetalCraft M bridge; and an attractive ovangkol top in an Antique Brown-Burst color. Whether a player is new to the bass or a seasoned professional, the Artisan C5 Plus OVMH and its 4-string counterpart offer plenty of enhancements that optimize the playing experience.
Video GamesIGN

Wildermyth Review

Wildermyth reviewed on PC by Rowan Kaiser. The magic of Wildermyth is that it loves stories so much that it builds its entire structure, from graphical style to prose to combat to campaign structure, around its characters becoming legends. It then cements those ideas in place with a Legacy system that turns those legendary characters into the plots of future campaigns, weaving design and storytelling together throughout. Wildermyth gives the impression of being charmingly ramshackle, but surprisingly flexible and tight under the hood, which all adds up to a truly special experience.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

BUSTAFELLOWS Review

We’re back at it again with Niche Gamer’s obligatory visual novel review. This time we’re taking a look at BUSTAFELLOWS, a “noir” story that follows the young woman Teuta (a default name, you can name her anything you want), who gets involved with a cadre of men who refer to themselves as “Fixers”.
Video Gamespixelkin.org

Slipways Review

Slipways reduces the potentially complicated genre of space strategy into the simple economics of supply and demand between planets. The result is a brilliant puzzle-strategy game that keeps me dragging interplanetary shipping lanes late into the night. The Wheat Must Flow. After selecting my starting alien council and generating a...
LifestyleWired

Review: FightCamp

Varied, creative workouts. Excellent boxing instruction. Authentic, enthusiastic trainers. Beginner-friendly. Punch trackers are a unique, fun feature. Bag setup takes time. Big punchers may need to find a heavier stand. App is iOS only. No weights or traditional cardio. There are countless ways to get fit that don’t involve getting...
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Review: YUKI

Virtual reality (VR) developers have never been shy when embracing the industry’s heritage, either bringing back titles from yesteryear or reimaging retro genres. Side and vertical scrolling videogames like R-Type or Ikaruga were some of the most brutal and unforgiving, a continual onslaught of enemies and screen-filling projectiles. These “bullet-hell” titles have made their way into VR in various forms, the latest being the anime-inspired YUKI, an energetic and physical gameplay experience from the studio behind Pixel Ripped.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

BUYDEEM 4-Slice Toaster review

REVIEW – I am a fan of retro design and I love having retro appliances around my home. I am very delighted to be able to test and review this BUYDEEM 4-Slice Toaster. The BUYDEEM 4-Slice Toaster features extra-wide slots wrapped in a retro stainless steel body. It has a bagel and muffin function and 2 removable crumb trays.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

RG Rhythm Guitar plugin by Rob Papen on sale at 60% OFF

Plugin Boutique is offering a 60% discount on the RG Rhythm Guitar unique groove plugin that is far more than just a virtual rhythm guitar player. RG delivers electric and acoustic guitar grooves with a sequencer and synth effects. By using the RG on board sequencer it is possible to...
Electronicsloudersound.com

Rega Planar 2 review

With this revamped turntable, Rega has really done justice to one of its most legendary products. The new Rega Planar 2 looks stunning and sounds even better. Features are a little lacking, but on the whole it's a terrific buy for the money. There's a company called Pitchblack Playback, which...
EntertainmentGuitar Player

Watch Freddie King Set the Gold Standard in Gibson PAF Humbucker Tone

When Gibson launched the Varitone-equipped ES-345 semi-hollowbody electric guitar in 1959 (priced $345) they promised “18 separate sounds" along with "hundreds of voices.” And in this incredible clip from the 1966 TV show The !!!! Beat Freddie King provides a masterclass on harnessing the full potential of the Gibson ES-345 as we hear it echoing through the studio on full tilt.
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

NuraTrue Review

The NuraTrue fit Nura’s custom sound-tuning tech into a desirable true wireless form, with great results. Battery life is solid, sound customisation is as refined as seen in the original Nuraphones, and active noise cancellation is well implemented, if not quite as effective as the best. These earphones don’t just rely on “high concept” audio tuning, although it’s a shame the bass-boosting feature isn’t as sophisticated as the core bespoke EQ.
ElectronicsGuitar World Magazine

Cort Gold-A6 review

The Cort Gold-A6 with its torrefied top provides the rich, dynamically responsive tone of a vintage-aged acoustic without requiring a huge investment or the patience of waiting for decades. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. If you've ever played a vintage acoustic guitar alongside a new acoustic with the same construction and materials,...
Indianapolis, INcepro.com

SVS 3000 Micro Subwoofer Packs Deep Bass into 10-inch Footprint

SVS announces the new 3000 Micro subwoofer with a potent set of innovations packed into a compact 10-inch cabinet, which will be on display at the company’s CEDIA Expo 2021 booth from Sept. 1-3 in Indianapolis. Starting with the drive units, which are fully active dual opposing 8-inch SVS drivers that unleash low end with pinpoint control. By firing in opposite directions in unison, the mechanical energy transferred to the cabinet is effectively canceled out. This creates a sonically inert enclosure and solves the curse of micro subwoofers moving around a room.
CarsGuitar World Magazine

Luxurious, limited-edition Fender FSR American Ultra Stratocaster and Telecaster launched

Gold anodized pickguards, S-1 switching and the latest generation of Ultra Noiseless Vintage pickups head up Fender's newest Ultra electrics, which are available exclusively from UK-based retailer Andertons. Fender has expanded its family of American Ultra electric guitars with the release of three new-look models that boast hardware updates and...
TechnologyGuitar Player

Best Guitar Amps 2021: 10 Supreme Tube And Solid-State Amps For Home, Studio And Stage

One of the most challenging decisions a guitar player can make is picking the best guitar amp for them. It's a hotly contested question between many players - just how much of your tone comes from your amplifier, and how much is the electric guitar? While it’s true, your choice of six-string certainly influences your guitar tone greatly - as do your hands and overall technique - we would argue that your amp selection plays an equal-sized role in your quest for tone as your guitar.
TechnologySynthtopia

SampleScience Intros Free French Violin Virtual Instrument

SampleScience has introduced French Violin, a free violin VST/AU for Mac & Windows. “French Violin is a beautiful multi-sampled violin with a lot of character and charm. Played to sound authentic, French Violin has a very warm and natural sound. It’s the perfect violin plugin to add a touch of strings to your music production without using GB of hard drive space.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Aurally Immersive Wireless Earphones

South Korean consumer electronics giant LEG has introduced the latest and greatest version of wireless earphones in its highly venerated Tone Free series, in the form of the 'Tone Free FP' offerings. Comprising the FP5, FP8 and FP9 models, this trio of 'Tone Free FP' wireless earphones boast an innovative...
Electronicsmixonline.com

Live Sound Loudspeakers – Tech Spotlight

Aimed at performing arts enters, theaters, corporate events, medium-sized festivals and houses of worship, the new NTX NTX201L is a 2×10-inch articulated array with an integrated 1600W 2-channel amplifier and universal PFC power supply. It operates in the 55 Hz – 18 kHz range, with a max SPL of 140 dB, and it features a 90-degree horizontal and 12-degree vertical nominal beamwidth.
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Nothing and Teenage Engineering reveal ear (1) wireless earbuds

Nothing have teamed up with Teenage Engineering to produce some seriously stylish wireless 'buds with a futuristic, semi-transparent design. There's a pretty impressive raft of features packed into the ear (1)'s translucent body: the earbuds offer active noise cancellation, IPX4 water resistance, gesture controls, Bluetooth 5.2, in-ear detection, app support with EQ optimisation, and 3 high-def microphones. Battery life looks promising too, with six hours of playing time getting a boost to 34 with the help of the wireless charging case.

Comments / 0

Community Policy