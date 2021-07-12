Takamine TSP 138C Review
This playable small-bodied acoustic delivers crisp, detailed, and deep tones that are similarly suited to solo performance and live ensemble work – and it's good value too. Takamine has long been respected for producing superbly crafted acoustic guitars. The company’s new TSP 138C thinline acoustic-electric will certainly find favor with those looking for an instrument that delivers the sonic performance of a big-bodied flattop but has the nimble feel and playability of a semi-hollow electric.www.guitarplayer.com
