Takamine TSP 138C Review

Wildermyth reviewed on PC by Rowan Kaiser. The magic of Wildermyth is that it loves stories so much that it builds its entire structure, from graphical style to prose to combat to campaign structure, around its characters becoming legends. It then cements those ideas in place with a Legacy system that turns those legendary characters into the plots of future campaigns, weaving design and storytelling together throughout. Wildermyth gives the impression of being charmingly ramshackle, but surprisingly flexible and tight under the hood, which all adds up to a truly special experience.