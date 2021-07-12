Cancel
People gather in support for Cuba in Little Havana

Daily Gate City
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Florida's Cuban community gathered in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood to show their support for those affected by Cuba's economic crisis. (July 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/41ee8f5fbf43403eb0b189e101080251.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

