People gather in support for Cuba in Little Havana
South Florida's Cuban community gathered in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood to show their support for those affected by Cuba's economic crisis. (July 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/41ee8f5fbf43403eb0b189e101080251.www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
Comments / 0