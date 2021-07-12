Cancel
Public Safety

Toddler allegedly murdered by father three years after failing to force child’s mother to abort

By Nancy Flanders
Live Action News
Live Action News
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman said in court that the father of her daughter, who is accused of abducting and fatally stabbing the toddler, had tried to forcibly abort the girl three years before. Frank Nausigimana of Winnipeg is accused of fatally stabbing his three-year-old daughter and faces a first-degree murder charge after he allegedly abducted the girl from her mother at knifepoint on July 7, 2021. Court records obtained by CBC revealed that the girl’s mother had once been granted a domestic violence protection order against Nausigimana and she told the court in 2017 that he assaulted her while she was pregnant, hoping that the baby girl would be aborted. He also tried to persuade her to have an abortion.

Live Action News is the publishing arm of Live Action, publishing pro-life news and commentary from a pro-life perspective. Live Action is an organization dedicated to ending abortion and advancing human rights.

