Toddler allegedly murdered by father three years after failing to force child’s mother to abort

A woman said in court that the father of her daughter, who is accused of abducting and fatally stabbing the toddler, had tried to forcibly abort the girl three years before. Frank Nausigimana of Winnipeg is accused of fatally stabbing his three-year-old daughter and faces a first-degree murder charge after he allegedly abducted the girl from her mother at knifepoint on July 7, 2021. Court records obtained by CBC revealed that the girl’s mother had once been granted a domestic violence protection order against Nausigimana and she told the court in 2017 that he assaulted her while she was pregnant, hoping that the baby girl would be aborted. He also tried to persuade her to have an abortion.