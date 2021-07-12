VDH: Data shows that vaccinated people rarely die from COVID
RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health says only 17 people who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus have died of the disease in the state since January. The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that the new data indicates that unvaccinated Virginians make up more than 99% of this year's COVID-related illnesses and fatalities. It’s a fact that public health officials hope will persuade people to get their shots.www.13newsnow.com
