Amazon has quietly added a masculine-sounding voice to Alexa.The voice assistant’s feminine speech is in contrast to competitors from both Google and Apple, which each offer the option to choose different voices. It has led to concern over the gendered implications for offering the voice assistant with only a feminine-sounding voice.Now the company has finally added a masculine-sounding voice, which appears to be called “Ziggy”. The change came amid a more loudly announced change that added voices such as Shaquille O’Neal, and was first spotted by The Ambient.Users can switch to the new voice by saying “change your voice” to...