Citi to sell Venezuela operations to BNC

By Syndicated Content
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would sell its operations in Venezuela to Banco Nacional de Crédito (BNC), but did not disclose the terms of the deal. The sale to the Venezuelan bank, which has received regulatory approval, is expected to close in the next few weeks, Citi said.

