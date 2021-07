As one of the most iconic and enduring series in the business, The Legend of Zelda games seem to run on a cycle of positive and negative reception. Critically and commercially, Zelda games almost always excel, but the general opinion of its fanbase wavers more. In 2003, many fans were disappointed by The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker’s cartoonish, cel-shaded look, only for that art style to let the game visually age better than most of its peers. Twilight Princess followed it in 2006, winning over many of the fans who were waiting for a supposedly more “mature” title; today, though, conversations around it are more mixed, with people noting how derivative it was of older titles without bringing much that was new.