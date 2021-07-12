Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake Bell sentenced to probation in child endangerment case, victim speaks out

By Kathryn Cardin
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTNMx_0aumERn400

Drake Bell will avoid jail time in his child endangerment case, as he was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service in a virtual hearing at a Cleveland court on Monday.

Bell, best-known for his former starring role in Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh, pleaded guilty to the charges of attempted child endangerment, a fourth-degree felony, and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles on June 23. In addition to the probation and community service, Bell is prohibited from contacting the victim.

The victim, who is now 19, spoke out publicly for the first time during the hearing. She called Bell “the epitome of evil” and stated that he had been grooming her since she was 12 years old before allegedly sexually abusing her in 2017.

“He was calculating. He preyed on me and sexually abused me,” she said regarding the alleged photos Bell sent her of his genitalia when she was 15. “He is a monster and a danger to children… Jared Drake Bell is a pedophile and that is his legacy.”

She also said that she has endured emotional and psychological issues following her communications with Bell, and that her parents have spent over $7,000 on therapy for her.

Bell and his attorney Ian Friedman have continuously denied the allegations of explicit photos being exchanged, but said Bell “accepted responsibility in this case” through his guilty plea. Originally, Bell pleaded not guilty to the child endangerment charges following his arrest, but later agreed to plead guilty to both charges he was sentenced on.

Bell also gave a statement before the sentencing:

“I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong. I’m sorry that the victim was harmed in any way, but that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very, very seriously. And again, I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions.”

The judge concluded with the sentencing and stated that the victim did not have “the emotional or mental maturity to properly engage” in the relationship at the time of the incident.

“Your position and celebrity status enabled you to nurture this relationship,” the judge said. “You were able to gain access to this child and you were able to gain the trust of the child. So it’s a two-edged sword, your position. I hope you truly are remorseful, I don’t know [if you are].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWAkE_0aumERn400
@IanNFriedman/Twitter

After the sentencing, Friedman posted a statement on Twitter:

“Today’s plea and sentence reflect conduct for which Mr. Bell did accept responsibility. The victim’s allegations that went beyond that which all parties agreed, not only lack supporting evidence but are contradicted by the facts learned through extensive investigation.

“As the court made clear, this plea was never about sexual misconduct or sexual relations with any person, let alone a minor. Sexual registration was not imposed as Mr. Bell did not plead guilty to any such offense. Drake and his family are relieved to have this matter behind them. He looks forward to, once again, performing for all of his supportive fans around the world.”

Following his guilty plea on June 23, Bell took to Twitter to confirm rumors that he has a wife and son on June 29.

“In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son. Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes,” he wrote in Spanish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inFEA_0aumERn400
@DrakeBell/Twitter

Previously, Bell was accused of physical and verbal abuse by his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt. He has denied those allegations.

Comments / 0

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

147K+
Followers
5K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Endangerment#Drake Josh#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Daily Dot

‘I am totally horrified’: Video shows cop kicking handcuffed woman in the head

A viral video shows an Atlanta police officer kicking a handcuffed woman, lying prone on the ground, in the head during following an altercation. A 30-second video clip posted to Instagram by @atluncensored, and onto Twitter shows a woman lying face down on the ground with her hands cuffed behind her back. A uniformed female officer and a large male in uniform stand in front of her. However, the handcuffed woman raised her head, appearing to spit on the prominent officer’s boot. He officer kicked her in the head for her trouble. Another male officer arrives but doesn’t see the kick.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Guy pretends Lamborghini is his in front of a girl—she plays along before unlocking it

A man’s failed flex over property that didn’t belong to him ended in humiliation last weekend after a woman caught him on camera pretending that her Lamborghini was his. A video of the brief encounter was captured by a friend and uploaded to user @babyjayb‘s TikTok account. In the three days since it was posted, the video has become the most popular on her page, with more than 1.5 million views and 161,000 comments.
Celebritiessouthernminn.com

Josh Peck says Drake Bell's sentencing is 'upsetting'

Josh Peck has described Drake Bell's sentencing after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment as "upsetting". The 34-year-old star - who appeared alongside Bell in 'Drake & Josh' from 2004 and 2007, having also starred in 'The Amanda Show' together from 2000 to 2001 - has opened up after the 35-year-old actor was arrested in Ohio last month and was charged with attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
Lackawanna County, PAScranton Times

Ex-Rep. Haggerty sentenced to probation in credit card case

Former state Rep. Kevin M. Haggerty avoided jail and will spend three years on probation for using a woman’s credit cards without her permission to buy more than $950 worth of booze and other items. The ex-lawmaker expressed contrition for his actions and talked about his struggles with alcoholism as...
RelationshipsPage Six

Drake Bell announces marriage and birth of son amid legal woes

Timing is, as they say, everything. Drake Bell announced in one fell swoop that he has married and that he and his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, have welcomed a son — weeks after the actor pleaded guilty to crimes “against a minor.”. Bell made the announcement on Twitter (in Spanish,...
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Manning Man Charged With Felony Child Endangerment Sentenced Friday

A Manning man originally charged with felony child endangerment has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced Friday in Carroll County District Court. Twenty-three-year-old Damien Michael Hay was arrested on the class D felony count following the May 31 incident at a residence in the 800 block of 12th Street. Authorities say Hay had gotten involved with a verbal argument with a woman who was holding a baby. Hay attempted to strike the woman but instead hit the five-month-old infant in the head, causing bodily injury. According to the plea agreement filed Thursday, Hay pled guilty to a reduced aggravated misdemeanor count of child endangerment. In exchange for his plea, a two-year prison sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services. He was also ordered to pay over $1,500 in fines, surcharges and court costs.
Heath, OHColumbus Dispatch

Judge sentences Lexington mom to probation in Heath infant death case

NEWARK -- Kalina V.E. Gillum, 22, of Lexington, will not serve prison time for the 2019 death of her baby, despite a jury finding her guilty on three counts. Licking County Common Pleas Court Judge David Branstool issued the sentence on Thursday, after hearing Gillum allege she suffered years of abuse from her boyfriend and co-defendant Braden Mull, who previously received a one-year sentence in connection with the death. The jury did not hear the abuse claims.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Uber driver, 40, who was carjacked and beaten by gang of teenage boys pretended to be dead and escaped when they threw her into river in Brazil

An Uber driver who was carjacked and beaten by gang four of teenage boys pretended to be dead and escaped when they threw her from a bridge into river in Brazil. Marcia Angola had picked up the four teens after they requested a ride on the app in Tangará da Serra, Mato Grosso, on Saturday, according to online news outlet G1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy