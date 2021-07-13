DWD Expects to Resume Enhanced Jobless Benefits Friday
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Indiana expects to resume paying a $300 add-on to unemployment benefits on Friday, three weeks after a judge ordered it. The Department of Workforce Development says it’s been working to restart the expanded benefits since Marion Superior Judge John Hanley ruled Governor Holcomb didn’t have the authority to cut them off. Indiana is one of 26 states to announce plans to stop paying the federally-funded extra payments, but judges in Indiana and Maryland have blocked that plan in those states.www.wibc.com
