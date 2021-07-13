Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

DWD Expects to Resume Enhanced Jobless Benefits Friday

By Eric Berman
WIBC.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(INDIANAPOLIS) – Indiana expects to resume paying a $300 add-on to unemployment benefits on Friday, three weeks after a judge ordered it. The Department of Workforce Development says it’s been working to restart the expanded benefits since Marion Superior Judge John Hanley ruled Governor Holcomb didn’t have the authority to cut them off. Indiana is one of 26 states to announce plans to stop paying the federally-funded extra payments, but judges in Indiana and Maryland have blocked that plan in those states.

www.wibc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Indiana Business
City
Marion, IN
State
Indiana State
Marion, IN
Government
Indianapolis, IN
Business
Marion, IN
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwd#Indiana Legal Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy