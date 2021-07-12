Cancel
Gmail's latest anti-fraud measure promises to show you corporate logos

Despite years upon years of attempts to drown out phishing scams from the email ecosystem, fraudulent messages are still painfully commonplace. Last year, Google announced support for BIMI, a standard aimed at verifying major organizations and loading in additional metadata for improved security. The rollout began with G Suite users almost a full year ago while the bugs were worked out of the system, but it's now coming to the rest of Gmail.

