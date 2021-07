Right place. Right time. A New York State Trooper saved five kids stranded in high water. Meet Trooper Zach Benson from Troop B in Ray Brook. He was there when a call came in of five children swimming who got stranded after the water level rose too high for them to get back to shore. Benson used his swift water training skills to bring each kid, one by one, safely to shore with help from Rensselaer Falls Fire Department Chief Dallas Denny.