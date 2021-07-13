Cancel
Watch now: Gentle Ben's, a favorite UA hangout in 1971

By Rick Wiley
tucson.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGentle Ben's opened in an old 3-story house at Tyndall Ave. and 2nd St. in 1971. The low-key hangout was a favorite for University of Arizona students who wanted to chat and drink beer. Video by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star 2021.

#University Of Arizona#Food Drink#Ua#Arizona Daily Star 2021
