Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US Urges Ethiopian Unity After Criticizing Election

By AFP News
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The United States on Monday urged Ethiopians to reject violence and divisions as it voiced concern over the conduct of elections held amid brutal fighting in the Tigray region. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed secured another five-year term in results announced Saturday but the State Department said it stood by its...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Famine#Ethiopians#The State Department#Amhara#The Tigray Defense Forces#Mekele#Sct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US urges Tunisia to protect nascent democracy

The US voiced alarm over the situation in Tunisia. Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked the government. The US urged Tunisia not to squander its democracy. The US on Monday voiced alarm over the Tunisian president's sacking of the government and urged the birthplace of the Arab Spring not to give up its nascent democracy.
U.S. PoliticsThe Oakland Post

The United States needs to stop enabling Cuba’s communist dictatorship

The Cuban Constitution ratified in 2019 states that Cubans have a right to free speech and expression, as long as it ‘is in accordance with the humanist principles upon which the State’s cultural policy and the values [upon which a] socialist society are based.’ In Article 56, the Constitution also elaborates on how freedom of assembly is allowed for ‘peaceful and legal purposes…exercised with respect to public order and in compliance with the precepts established by law.’
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Vast majority of European nations limit elective abortions after 15 weeks, US outside mainstream: study

U.S. elective abortion restrictions are outside the global mainstream as most European nations ban the procedure much earlier in the pregnancy, according to a new study. The anti-abortion Charlotte Lozier Institute reported on Tuesday that 47 out of 50 European nations limit elective abortion after 15 weeks – the gestational limit to be considered by the Supreme Court next term.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Sohail Pardis was beheaded because the US didn’t reward him for his service

CNN — Sohail Pardis was on his way to pick up his sister in Afghanistan’s Khost province for the upcoming Eid celebrations marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. What was supposed to be a joyous occasion turned into a horrific nightmare as he reached a Taliban-controlled checkpoint along his route to Kabul. As CNN reported Friday, villagers witnessed Taliban militants drag Pardis out of the vehicle and behead him.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Mo Brooks Accidentally Gave Up His Immunity From Eric Swalwell’s Insurrection Lawsuit

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced that it would not shield Rep. Mo Brooks from Rep. Eric Swalwell’s lawsuit against the fomenters of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The DOJ’s decision may seem surprising: After all, Attorney General Merrick Garland has continued to protect Donald Trump from E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit, signaling a broad view of elected officials’ immunity from civil suits. In Swalwell’s case, however, the Justice Department seized upon comments demonstrating that, at the Jan. 6 rally, Brooks was acting not as an elected official, but as a politician seeking to influence future elections. Ironically, it was Brooks himself who made these statements, under oath, in an effort to evade this very lawsuit. The congressman’s legal defense has turned into a legal liability.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Mitch McConnell is doing something he deserves a lot of credit for

CNN — Less than half of all Kentucky residents are vaccinated against the coronavirus. And Mitch McConnell is trying to do something about it. The Senate minority leader is set to start running 60-second ads on 100 radio stations in the state to educate people on the vaccine and urge them to get the shot(s). (McConnell is paying for the ads out of his campaign account, where, as of the end of 2020, he had almost $7 million in the bank.)
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Trump's rough day hints at limits of his power over GOP

WASHINGTON — For someone his political party still can’t quit, Donald Trump sure had a rough day on Tuesday. The House’s Jan. 6 committee heard testimony from the Capitol police who fought with rioters on that day, with excommunicated Republican Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Il., taking starring roles on the committee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy