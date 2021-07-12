Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Arizona Cardinals: 3 Players who must be better in 2021

By Cody Williams
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Kyler Murray and a host of big-name additions, the Arizona Cardinals need to deliver results in 2021 but they’ll need these players to be better. There’s no denying that the Arizona Cardinals are exciting. Drafting quarterback Kyler Murray — in addition to the way he’s performed out of the blocks — and pairing him with head coach Kliff Kingsbury has ensured as much. But making big splashes with signings like J.J. Watt and A.J. Green while adding Rodney Hudson as well only added fuel to the fire.

nflspinzone.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

116K+
Followers
308K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Hudson#Wr#Bengal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

JJ Watt reacts to snub from Arizona Cardinals’ social media

J.J. Watt reacted on Twitter to a snub from the Arizona Cardinals’ Twitter account. The Cardinals tweeted a photo encouraging fans to play a game. The game involved using a budget of $15 to build your ideal defense based on current and former Cardinals players. The players were sorted by position and cost.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The beans might have spilled about Larry Fitzgerald retiring

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald still hasn’t made his decision about playing this year or not. Training camp is getting underway for the Arizona Cardinals and when the veterans arrive next week, it’s possible that Larry Fitzgerald won’t be one of the players checking in. Fitzgerald has spent the last...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

All-Pro CB says Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is his toughest matchup

Veteran Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey named Odell Beckham Jr. and Julio Jones as his other toughest matchups, along with Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Los Angeles Rams cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, was recently featured on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast and he was asked to name the toughest wide receivers he’s faced throughout his NFL career, with DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals being his toughest matchup.
NFLYardbarker

Cardinals All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins ends retirement talk over COVID vaccine

After learning the NFL could force teams to forfeit and also withhold pay if any game for the upcoming season is canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated personnel, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suggested via Twitter he could walk away from the NFL rather than receive one of the available vaccines.
NFL247Sports

Larry Fitzgerald updates status for 2021 NFL season

As the start of training camp approaches, it remains unclear whether Larry Fitzgerald will return to the Arizona Cardinals or sign with another team for his 18th season in the NFL. Fitzgerald is now 37 years old and will turn 38 before the start of the 2021 NFL season — very few guys play as long as he has.
NFLPosted by
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals now among NFL teams above 50% vaccination

Two NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated less than two weeks from the start of training camp, a person familiar with the vaccination rates told The Associated Press. As for Friday, Washington and Indianapolis had the two lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates among the 32 teams in the league, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t released the numbers, which are changing daily.
NFLPosted by
KTAR News

Arizona Cardinals hosting job fair Saturday to hire game day staff

PHOENIX — With football season approaching, the Arizona Cardinals are hosting a job fair Saturday in Glendale to hire game day staff. The organization will run the event in search of part-time workers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at State Farm Stadium. Positions are available for guest services, parking,...
NFLchatsports.com

Report: Less than half of Arizona Cardinals vaccinated for COVID-19

According to a report by the Associated Press on Thursday, the Cardinals are one of four NFL teams that remain under 50 percent vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus. The Cardinals, per an unnamed source cited by the AP who is familiar with the league’s vaccination rates, join Washington, Indianapolis and the Los Angeles Chargers among the lowest-vaccinated teams in the league.
Gamblinglineups.com

2021 Arizona Cardinals Betting Preview: Odds, Lines, & Predictions

The Arizona Cardinals come into the season with their highest expectations in years. Arizona has all you want in a football team. They have the star quarterback in Kyler Murray, who packs a punch with his running and passing ability, given his tiny frame. They have star-wide receivers like DeAndre...
NFLUSA Today

Cardinals now have more than half of players vaccinated for COVID-19

As of Thursday night, the Arizona Cardinals were in rare company and it isn’t necessarily good company. According to a report by the Associated Press, they were one of four teams with the lowest vaccination rates among players against COVID-19, all with less the half the roster fully vaccinated. However,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Arizona Cardinals resuscitated running game with 1998 trade

The 1998 deal that brought Adrian Murrell to the desert made the Arizona Cardinals rushing attack a force to be reckoned with. It was the NFL’s 1998 offseason, and the Arizona Cardinals were in search of a running back who could take some of the pressure off of their young quarterback.
NFLallfans.co

Arizona Cardinals to hold 12 training camp practices open to the public

The Arizona Cardinals announced that 12 training camp practices will be open to the public this year. Cardinals fans will have the opportunity to check out their favorite team beginning at 8:30 a.m. on July 30. Starting this season, fans wishing to attend Cardinals open practices must claim their tickets...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray issues warning to NFL about AJ Green

AJ Green was once one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, but he has become a bit of a forgotten man over the past few years. Kyler Murray is confident that is going to change this season. Green quietly signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals back...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chandler Jones News

Pass rusher Chandler Jones has been a dominating force on defense with the Arizona Cardinals for the better part of five years. But it appears he wants out of Arizona heading into his sixth. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that Jones has requested a trade from the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy