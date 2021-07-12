Arizona Cardinals: 3 Players who must be better in 2021

With Kyler Murray and a host of big-name additions, the Arizona Cardinals need to deliver results in 2021 but they’ll need these players to be better. There’s no denying that the Arizona Cardinals are exciting. Drafting quarterback Kyler Murray — in addition to the way he’s performed out of the blocks — and pairing him with head coach Kliff Kingsbury has ensured as much. But making big splashes with signings like J.J. Watt and A.J. Green while adding Rodney Hudson as well only added fuel to the fire.