Morganton, NC

Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton News Herald
 16 days ago

This evening in Morganton: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph.

City
Morganton, NC
#Severe Weather#Sunscreen#Uv
