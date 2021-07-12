Cancel
MLB

Astros Select Quincy Hamilton in 5th round, 148th overall

By Spencer Morris
The Crawfish Boxes
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWright State was one of the very best offenses in college baseball in 2021, and while they do play in a hitter-friendly home park, the club’s strong underdog performance in the postseason proved that they weren’t a fluke. While Tyler Black deservedly soaked up most of the publicity, underclassman Alec Sayre and new Astro Quincy Hamilton did plenty of the heavy lifting as well. In fact, Hamilton actually outpaced Black in OBP and SLG, posting figures of .535 and .771 respectively. Yes, I’m looking at the right columns. It’s not a stretch to say that he was one of the biggest offensive threats in college baseball in 2021, showing off some very impressive command of the strike zone.

