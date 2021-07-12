Fantasy football: Our Miami Dolphins fantasy leagues are starting!

Have you checked your calendar lately? Quick, go count the days to your fantasy football draft. The NFL season kicks off in less than two months and if your league hasn't already held its draft, then here's your chance to dominate your fantasy league with a roster slap full of Alabama Crimson Tide alumni. Sure, all your non-Alabama fan friends will groan every time you step to the whiteboard to select yet another Alabama player, but this year is different. This year, the NFL sets up to where you can compete with this strategy and compete for your league's championship on the talents of Nick Saban's finest.