Giannis Antetokounmpo Lost Hotel Room Key and Had Trouble Getting New 1 Until Front Desk Lady Received Help From Co-Worker: ‘This Is Giannis’
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed at 6-foot-11. Just about everywhere he goes in Milwaukee, he’s noticed, even if he has his mask on. However, that’s not always the case when Antetokounmpo is in different cities. In fact, before the 2021 Finals — which began in Phoenix — the two-time MVP wasn’t recognized by the front desk lady at his hotel, and it turned out to be an inconvenience since he needed to get a new hotel room key.www.sportscasting.com
