Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Lost Hotel Room Key and Had Trouble Getting New 1 Until Front Desk Lady Received Help From Co-Worker: ‘This Is Giannis’

By Ashish Mathur
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed at 6-foot-11. Just about everywhere he goes in Milwaukee, he’s noticed, even if he has his mask on. However, that’s not always the case when Antetokounmpo is in different cities. In fact, before the 2021 Finals — which began in Phoenix — the two-time MVP wasn’t recognized by the front desk lady at his hotel, and it turned out to be an inconvenience since he needed to get a new hotel room key.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 1

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

162K+
Followers
18K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Worker#Mvp#The Athletic#Bucks#Greek#The All Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANewsweek

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? Couple Expecting Second Child

Giannis Antetokounmpo, aka Greek Freak, has been impressing NBA legends on the basketball court recently. His efforts have meant the Milwaukee Bucks have become the NBA Champions, for only the second time in the team's history. The Milwaukee Bucks first won the NBA Championship in 1971, meaning on its 50th...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant's Story About Giannis Antetokounmpo: "He Came To Work Out With Me This Summer And He Showed Up 1.5 Hours Early. We Talked For 20 Minutes Before We Worked Out And He Whips Out A Notepad And Starts Taking Down Notes..."

Giannis Antetokounmpo learned a lot from Kobe Bryant, training with the Black Mamba on his way to becoming a 2x NBA MVP and champion. The Greek player had to work hard to reach this point, and Kobe helped him get better and improve his game. Giannis is a student of the game, and Bryant saw it firsthand when the 26-year-old started taking notes before and after practicing with the Los Angeles Lakers legend.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Alex Set To Become Latest Member Of Antetokounmpo Family To Join The NBA After Indiana Pacers Invite Him For Workout Ahead Of 2021 NBA Draft

The Antetokounmpo family has bred champions so far. Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the premier superstars in the NBA and has won almost every conceivable high-level accolade in the NBA. Whereas Kostas and Thanasis Antetokounmpo have also been part of teams that have gone on to win NBA championships.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Can't Believe PJ Tucker Wore Unreleaѕed Freak 3's To Finals Game 6: "Bro, Thiѕ Guу Got Mу Ѕhoe Before Me. Thiѕ Man Is Crazу."

When we talk about the all-time greats in NBA history, chances are that PJ Tucker's name won't come up. But when it comes to the GOAT of sneakers, no one can sit at his table. Tucker has become famous around the league for his insane shoe collection. He never wears the same sneaker twice and travels around with dozens of pairs everywhere he goes.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shannon Sharpe On Giannis Antetokounmpo: “For A Guy That Can't Can't Can't Can't, He’s a Two-Time League MVP, A DPOY, And He’s On The Cusp Of Winning The Title And Being Finals MVP."

Every player has weaknesses, and that even applies to NBA superstars. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a ferocious athlete who can finish in the interior at will. Despite his amazing numbers and finishing ability, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been criticized by many for his weaknesses, such as his inability to shoot the basketball at a high level.
NBANBC Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo: I invited Monty Williams into Bucks locker room for speech

The NBA Finals yielded an awesome moment of sportsmanship: Defeated Suns coach Monty Williams went into the Bucks’ locker room to congratulate them. That drew criticism from Amin Elhassan, who viewed Monty Williams’ gesture as “too look at me.”. But apparently Giannis Antetokounmpo invited Williams into the locker room. Malika...
NBACBS Sports

Kostas Antetokounmpo, brother of Giannis, signs two-year deal with French team owned by Tony Parker

Kostas Antetokounmpo, brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, has signed a two-year deal with French club LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, the team announced Monday. Antetokounmpo had spent the past two years on two-way deals with the Los Angeles Lakers, but across those two seasons he played in only 20 games at the NBA level. He was originally the No. 60 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On The Bucks Winning The NBA Championship: "If You’re Not Happy For Giannis Antetokounmpo, There’s Something Wrong With You. He Represents Everything That Is Great About Basketball."

It has been just short of two weeks since the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship, but the world is still showering praise on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak solidified himself in history as one of the most accomplished players in NBA history. And people in the world of basketball have taken their chance to give Giannis his flowers. Antetokounmpo, in the eyes of many, did things the right way. He had the choice to leave Milwaukee and join a superteam. But he chose to stay with the franchise that took a chance on him, and build a championship contender. And his loyalty was rewarded, as he and the Bucks lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
NBAwdrb.com

BOZICH | How do you pronounce Giannis Antetokounmpo? Help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — I should have called Katie George. If anybody knows precisely how to pronounce the first and last names of Milwaukee Bucks’ super duper star Giannis Antetokounmpo, it’s Katie. She worked as a sideline reporter with the Bucks during the 2018-19 season after leaving WDRB. She knows...

Comments / 1

Community Policy