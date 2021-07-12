Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Saharan Dust Impacting Gulf Coast This Week

By Lucy Doll
KNOE TV8
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Saharan dust has arrived along the Gulf Coast with another plume moving across the Atlantic that is expected to arrive this upcoming Friday. You might notice the sky looking a little more hazy these next few days and this is all thanks to dust aerosols in the upper atmosphere that originated from the Sahara desert. It will also lead to some beautiful sunrises and sunsets as the dust particles in our air will scatter the sun’s light in a way that creates more intense colors.

www.knoe.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Hurricanes#Saharan Dust#Africa#Sahara Desert#Monroe#Noaa#The Saharan Air Layer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
WKRG

HEAT WAVE: Dangerous heat expected for the Gulf Coast Friday and Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dangerous heat is expected to envelop the Gulf Coast over the next few days. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect all Mississippi Counties, Mobile, Baldwin, Washington Counties in Alabama, and all Northwest Florida Counties from 10 AM Friday until 7 PM Friday. A Heat Advisory...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast under heat advisory

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Thunderstorms Wednesday night, blazing hot Thursday and Friday. The Gulf Coast is officially under a heat alert. Expected highs in the upper 90s, add in the heat index, which is what it actually feels like with all this humidity, and we're talking well into the triple digits.
Mississippi Statewxxv25.com

Extreme heat on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

Mississippi’s Southern six counties are currently under a heat advisory. Temperatures are expected to hit the mid90s Friday, but if you’re outside, it might feel more like 110 degrees. According to National Safety Council, in 2019, 884 people died and 2,061 were injured in the U.S. from exposure to excessive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy