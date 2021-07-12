Saharan Dust Impacting Gulf Coast This Week

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Saharan dust has arrived along the Gulf Coast with another plume moving across the Atlantic that is expected to arrive this upcoming Friday. You might notice the sky looking a little more hazy these next few days and this is all thanks to dust aerosols in the upper atmosphere that originated from the Sahara desert. It will also lead to some beautiful sunrises and sunsets as the dust particles in our air will scatter the sun’s light in a way that creates more intense colors.