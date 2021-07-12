Current Standards for Treating Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Dr Perry Cook discusses the challenges of treating relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in later lines and describes ongoing developments in the treatment landscape. Perry Cook, MD: How are patients treated who’ve had multiple lines of therapy? In the tazemetostat registration trial, some patients had had as many as 8 lines of therapy, as I recall. In my practice right now, there are multiple patients who are receiving their fourth and fifth lines of therapy. Some of them are receiving tazemetostat in these late lines of therapy. The considerations for patients in later lines of therapy are very much the same as for patients in earlier lines, what therapies are available, and what therapies can they tolerate. In my experience, the intravenous PI3 kinase inhibitor is tolerable for most patients. This patient had brittle diabetes and hypertension. Those are 2 [adverse] effects of that class of drug, both exacerbation of hyperglycemia and exacerbation of hypertension. Those would be relative contraindications to an elderly patient with brittle diabetes and hypertension. That would not apply to tazemetostat. Tazemetostat doesn’t perturb blood pressure and doesn’t perturb hyperglycemia, so it’s devoid of those [adverse] effects. It’s also well tolerated in patients who have limited marrow function, so patients who might have had 2 rounds of bendamustine and have baseline cytopenias because of marrow toxicity from prior lines of therapy. This is not prohibited in terms of the use of tazemetostat. It might be easier for these patients, for example, to tolerate tazemetostat than other marrow toxic drugs; IMiDs [immunomodulatory imide drugs] come to mind. That might be difficult in terms of blood count tolerance, given in a later line of heavily treated follicular lymphoma. These are things that have to be factored in as we select therapies.