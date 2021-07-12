NH rolls out Mobile Vaccine Van this week
State health officials are rolling out a mobile vaccine van this week to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it is partnering with ConvenientMD on the NH Mobile Vaccine Van initiative. The van is available upon request for groups of all sizes, and will provide free vaccination clinics in communities across the state, health officials said in a news release.www.unionleader.com
