An excerpt from the late Ronnie James Dio’s memoir reveals that he’d “shied away” from joining Black Sabbath when he was first asked. Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography, which was completed by journalist Mick Wall and Dio’s wife Wendy, will be published on July 27. In a passage released via Rolling Stone, the singer told of the reason he overcame his doubts and decided to replace Ozzy Osbourne in 1979.