My Favorite Currency This Week

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 16 days ago

The Canadian dollar is my favorite currency this week because they are the only central bank that could reduce stimulus. Although the loonie lost value against the U.S. dollar on Monday, it outperformed all other major currencies.

finance.dailyherald.com

