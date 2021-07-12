Special Weather Statement issued for Portage, Stark, Summit by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Portage; Stark; Summit A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN PORTAGE NORTHWESTERN STARK AND SOUTHEASTERN SUMMIT COUNTIES At 532 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Green, or 8 miles northwest of Canton, moving northeast at 15 mph. Locations impacted include Akron, Green, Tallmadge, North Canton, Mogadore, Hartville, New Franklin, Brimfield, Lakemore, Greentown, Uniontown and Portage Lakes. This rotating storm may produce funnel clouds. If a funnel cloud is spotted, head indoors. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0