Broccoli Powder Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Industry Analysis by Key Players Green Herb LLC, Green Source Organics, World Spice

By htf
westfieldvoice.com
 16 days ago

Broccoli powder is extracted from fresh broccoli both stalks and florets ensuring the quality and purity. The powder is manufactured via a low-temperature dehydration process which allows water to evaporate while maintaining the nutritional integrity of the broccoli. And then it is ground down into a fine powder of whole broccoli, it is high in fiber-containing 16gpr 100g. It is widely used in suitable homemade food, sauces, snacks, etc. The consumption of broccoli powder among women is high because of awareness about health.

