Special Weather Statement issued for York by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 17:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: York A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN MECKLENBURG AND NORTHEASTERN YORK COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT At 533 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Indian Land, or near Carowinds, moving northeast at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Central Charlotte, South Charlotte, Southwest Charlotte, East Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte, Mint Hill, Fort Mill, Pineville and Tega Cay. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.alerts.weather.gov
