Wolfgang Puck Opens Up About Leaving Home to 'Escape' His Difficult Childhood with His Stepfather

The ever dynamic and entertaining Wolfgang Puck recently sat down to answer some foodie questions from Twitter. The session, available to watch on Wired's YouTube channel, is full of Puck's bluntly hilarious advice and opinions: "That's a stupid question," was his response to one Tweet asking how to become a celebrity chef. When another user asked Puck to rate the uninspired contents of a school lunch tray, Puck suggested the poor kid change schools. The famous restaurateur also responded to a question about fine dining restaurants, saying that he hates when these establishments try to snub or embarrass customers over unfamiliar dishes or wines. "They should make you feel good, and be sure that you have a good time there," he said, proving that despite all his fine dining success, this chef stays focused on giving patrons great food and a great experience. As he told The Washington Post, "If people are not happy, they'll go and spend their money somewhere else."