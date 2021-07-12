Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC Warns of 'Small Possible Risk' of Rare Nerve Disorder from Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

By Julie Mazziotta
People
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine may lead to a "small possible risk" of a nerve disorder, the Centers for Disease Control warned Monday. The federal health agency said that they've received reports of 100 people who developed Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare condition where the body's immune system attacks the nerves and can lead to a temporary paralysis. The chance of developing the condition is extremely low, however, and the cases are a small fraction of the 13 million people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The benefits of vaccination still outweigh the very rare risk of Guillain-Barré.

people.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc#Johnson Johnson Vaccine#Guillain Barr#The Johnson Johnson#The New York Times#Americans#The Covid 19 Relief Fund#Gofundme Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

‘I feel like I’m half vaccinated’: Some Illinois residents who got Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are seeking booster shots as delta variant spreads, despite CDC guidance

Earlier this year, Erkin Peksoz wanted a COVID-19 vaccine so badly that he drove 640 miles roundtrip from Chicago to Quincy to get a Johnson & Johnson shot. Peksoz was happy with that decision — until recently, when the more contagious delta variant of the virus emerged. Now, he’d like to get a shot of a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, in hopes of increasing his protection. “Until delta, I was not ...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthCNBC

U.S. surgeon general says Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine may protect people against delta variant

Dr. Vivek Murthy pointed to data that showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is highly effective against hospitalization from the more contagious variant. "We have reasons to be hopeful, because the J&J vaccine has proven to be quite effective against preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with all the variants that we've seen to date," Murthy told "The News with Shepard Smith."
Arizona StateFOX Carolina

9 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Arizona reported rare nerve disorder

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Nine people who received a COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona reportedly have experienced a rare condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. It’s called Guillain-Barré syndrome, and the first symptoms are usually weakness and tingling in the feet and hands, according to MayoClinic.org. “These...
York, PAFOX43.com

FDA announces warning that links J&J vaccine to a rare nerve complication

YORK, Pa. — The FDA has put out a warning on the factsheet of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. "Because of a potential rare association with the disease condition called Guillain-Barre syndrome," said Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Eugene Curley from WellSpan Health. Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare, autoimmune disorder in...
Public Healthhngnews.com

FDA adds warning to Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 12 added a warning to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, indicating the vaccine can lead to an increased risk of a rare neurological condition known as Guillain-Barré syndrome. Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare disorder in which the body's immune system attacks nerves. Weakness and tingling in the extremities are usually the first symptoms.
Industrywlvr.org

FDA: Benefits far outweighs risks with Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The FDA is warning of more serious side effects from the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Some say after getting the shot, they developed a rare condition that affects the nerves. A small group of people who received the one-dose J&J vaccine have developed Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an immune system disorder.
PharmaceuticalsRefinery29

People Are Trying To “Boost” Their Johnson & Johnson Vaccine. Experts Are Cautioning Against It.

With swirling news of the delta variant, "breakthrough COVID," and booster shots, it's natural to wonder if you're really doing everything you can to protect yourself and those around you. And while it's important for fully vaccinated individuals to keep following CDC protocol, wearing masks when needed, and staying alert in a crowd, one thing you shouldn't worry about is whether you're vaccinated enough. Yes, even if you received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Comments / 2

Community Policy