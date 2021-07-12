CDC Warns of 'Small Possible Risk' of Rare Nerve Disorder from Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine may lead to a "small possible risk" of a nerve disorder, the Centers for Disease Control warned Monday. The federal health agency said that they've received reports of 100 people who developed Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare condition where the body's immune system attacks the nerves and can lead to a temporary paralysis. The chance of developing the condition is extremely low, however, and the cases are a small fraction of the 13 million people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The benefits of vaccination still outweigh the very rare risk of Guillain-Barré.people.com
