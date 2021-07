MILWAUKEE, WI- (Wisconsin Radio Network) – They don’t want to jump the gun, but the Milwaukee Bucks are getting ready for a big celebration behind the scene. A huge party and parade would be expected if the Bucks win their first N-B-A title in 50 years. Nobody is saying much about the behind-the-scenes work going on. As of last Friday, the Bucks still hadn’t applied for a city permit. No details have been released, but the celebration could apparently come two days after the big victory. The Bucks could wrap up the championship with a Tuesday win against Phoenix at the Fiserv Forum.