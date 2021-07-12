Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Action Cameras Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis | GoPro, Sony, Garmin

By htf
westfieldvoice.com
 17 days ago

Action cameras refer to the specialized camera devices that are used to capture sports, adventures, or kinds of activities normally featuring high-paced actions. The action camera market has been estimated to experience significant growth in terms of extensive application in recording action sports and activities. Increasing popularity and usage of social networking sites is predicted to propel the industry growth over the forecast period.

westfieldvoice.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gopro Camera#Sony Corporation#Marketing#Ama Research#Gopro#Garmin Ltd#Olympus Corporation#Sz Dji Technology Co#Veho World#Drift Innovation#Panasonic Corporation#Sjcam Limited#Plr Ecommerce#Llc#Nikon Corporation#Chilli Technology#Yi Technology#Rollei Gmbh#Jvc Kenwood Holdings Inc#Bullet Style
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Panasonic
Country
Belgium
News Break
Technology
News Break
Markets
News Break
SONY
News Break
Market Data
Country
Qatar
Country
Singapore
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
China
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
News Break
Electronics
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy