Josh Reynolds Says Julio Jones 'Tremendous for the Team'

Josh Reynolds came to the Tennessee Titans for an elevated role within an offense.

A little more than a month ago, the Titans traded for Julio Jones, which Reynolds now believes helps his cause. There is no doubt that the deal pushed Reynolds down the wide receiver depth chart, but the 26-year-old who played four seasons with the L.A. Rams believes Jones, along with 2020 Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, now will create openings in opposing defenses that he can exploit.

“A lot of big threats out there on the outside. I’m trying to get in where I fit in,” Reynolds said Monday on Good Morning Football. “There is going to be some one-on-one that I will see a lot, and I’m definitely excited for it. A guy like that [Jones] is tremendous for the team.”

Reynolds set career-highs last season with 52 receptions for 618 yards. He also had two touchdown receptions. When he signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal with Tennessee early in free agency, he saw it as an opportunity to replace Corey Davis, who fell just shy of 1,000 yards receiving in 2020.

Jones’ arrival has caused Reynolds to reassess his situation. He no longer needs to be Davis’ heir apparent. He just needs to be the best version of himself in concert with two proven stars in Jones and Brown.

The first step starts with his connection to quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Both went to Texas A&M, just at different times. Tannehill, who entered the NFL in 2012, admits to watching Reynolds’ career closely, and he knows that Reynolds, a fourth-round pick in 2017, can make plays.

That’s good news because Reynolds will have to trust Tannehill to get him the ball in positions the wide receiver can succeed in.

“It’s awesome knowing he’s been following my career a little bit,” Reynolds said. “Knowing my strengths on the field, as well as my weaknesses, to get that going, and get on the same page rapport-wise. I am excited to get it going with him.”

Reynolds is not the only one whose status changed with Jones’ arrival. There is bound to be a ripple effect throughout the position group and the entire offense when a seven-time Pro Bowler, a guy who ranks 20th in career receiving yards is added.

Yet he does not see it as a matter of trying to make the best of things, because he already has seen Jones do what he can to make all of his new teammates better.

“You can just tell he’s out there to win,” Reynolds said of Jones. “He doesn’t care who he gives information to, he’s going to give it to everybody. He’s trying to get everybody better.”