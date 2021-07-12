Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Which Wyoming players are taking advantage of new NIL rules?

By Cody Tucker
Posted by 
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LARAMIE -- July 1 marked the first day NCAA athletes could profit off their names, images and likeness. By now I'm sure you know about Fresno State's Cavinder twins. Not only are those two -- Hanna and Haley -- really good at basketball, they have also been entertaining mass audiences on their social media accounts for years. Boost Mobile took notice. The Cavinder twins are the two newest spokeswomen for the wireless carrier.

kgab.com

Comments / 0

KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming College Sports
Local
Wyoming Basketball
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Football
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Chambers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Boost Mobile#New Ventures#American Football#Nil#Fresno State#Llr#Di#Uw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
Related
Laramie, WYPosted by
KGAB AM 650

UW’s Top 50 football players: No. 12

LARAMIE -- During this summer series we are going to countdown the Top 50 football players in Wyoming history, presented by Premier Bone & Joint Centers, Worthy of Wyoming. The rules are simple: What was the player's impact while in Laramie? That means NFL stats, draft status or any other accolade earned outside of UW is irrelevant when it comes to this list.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Post Six Reaches Another Title Game

Cheyenne blew out Laramie 16-0 on Wednesday to advance to the championship game on Friday at the ‘AA’ state baseball tournament in Laramie. The Sixers also set a new program record for victories in a single season with 66. Cheyenne (66-17-1) broke open a scoreless game with seven runs in...
NFLPosted by
KGAB AM 650

Mile High-Hell Yeah: Get Ready for Denver Broncos Single-Game Tickets

You're ready to go see a Broncos game, but you don't have season tickets. You'll be able to get single-game tickets (even at half-off) coming in August. August 5, 2021, is the day that we'll be able to get single-game tickets go on sale to the public. 2,000 of which will be sold at half-off in accordance with the agreement the Metropolitan Football District made when constructing the new stadium.
WWEPosted by
KGAB AM 650

Wrestling is Gay: Out Pro Wrestler Effy Has A Message for Wyoming

"Fear the Gay Agenda," pro wrestler Effy warned the GCW crowd. When it was announced that Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) would be coming to Wyoming, the response from wrestling fans was one of excitement. Professional wrestling doesn't occur in Wyoming very often. Once in a while, back in the '90s, the big organizations like WWF (now WWE) and WCW would put on shows at the former Casper Events Center. But those occasions were few and far between.
Wyoming StatePosted by
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming’s Best Chicken Wings Are in Laramie AND Cheyenne

Something that may have gone overlooked in the hoopla of Cheyenne Frontier Days and the various great foods that it brings us, is the fact that today (July 29th) is National Chicken Wing Day. While you may your own preference of where to spoil yourself with chicken wings, one particular joint that constantly hits up both Laramie and Cheyenne has been crowned with having the best chicken wings in Wyoming.
Wyoming StatePosted by
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Race Fans Will Want to Watch ‘In The Blink Of An Eye’

Wyoming is known for MANY activities like, hunting, fishing, camping, rodeo and RACING! Yep, you can go all over the Cowboy State and find a racetrack to visit. Whether it's oval racing on dirt, clay or asphalt or pedal to the metal down a dragstrip there are lots of racing options. Casper Speedway, Cheyenne's Big Country Speedway, Gillette Thunder Speedway, Hypoxia Dragway in Evanston, Sweetwater Speedway in Rock Springs, and Newcastle has the Weston County Fairgrounds Raceway.
Public HealthPosted by
KGAB AM 650

COVID-19 Outbreak at Colorado Baseball Game

A COVID-19 outbreak in Colorado is said to have been caused by the masses of people that attended the Major League Baseball All-Star game that took place at Denver's Coors Field earlier this month. The report was released by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment earlier this month on...
NFLPosted by
KGAB AM 650

Aaron Rodgers Definitely Not Broncos Bound for Upcoming Season

There was a chance. That's all that Denver Broncos fans needed to be as pumped up as an 'inflate-gate' football when it came to the idea of him coming to Mile High. Gus Frerotte and Paxton Lynch are two notable players for the Denver Broncos that wore #12, but it looks like Aaron won't be the latest player to do so, now that he and the Green Bay Packers have reached an agreement, keeping him there for this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy