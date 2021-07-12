Ninja Gaiden Master Collection on PC Receives Patch Adding Display and Resolution Options to Main Menu (Finally)

Thank you, Lodder Digital Media, for sending us a review key!. Rodent and Plank: Secret Origin successfully scratches an itch for run and gun gameplay reminiscent of Metal Slug. Unlike its quasi-namesake, Ratchet and Clank, Rodent and Plank is a 2D platforming shooter. It is as difficult as the player wants it to be, able to change from a low-health one-life run to a forgiving romp with regenerating health and generous checkpoints. The game is quite short, though individual fights, especially with bosses, can feel too long. While “fun” and “tedious” can describe the gameplay of Rodent and Plank in turn, they are not the strongest impressions I took away from the game. Said strongest emotions are a combination of confusion, curiosity, and discomfort. This is because Rodent and Plank’s art direction and story are disjointed and unnecessary in a way that can only be achieved by a game sporting a rat mutated by “a sentient piece of cosmic driftwood.” The story starts weird, never explains itself, and ends with the main character shooting a sentient pig in the head. My memories of this game are tinted with bafflement.