Video Games

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection on PC Receives Patch Adding Display and Resolution Options to Main Menu (Finally)

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam Ninja has released version 1.0.0.2 of Ninja Gaiden Master Collection on PC-via Steam today, which corrected an issue that PC players encountered at launch. Strangely, PC players had to utilize a strange workaround when changing the display and resolution of the game, which didn’t fly too well with the player base.

noisypixel.net

