Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels Star Ohtani named starting pitcher, will lead off for American League All-Star Team

By Leighton Schneider, ABC News
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7gyW_0aum7WzB00

DENVER — Los Angeles Angels super star Shohei Ohtani will be the starting pitcher and bat lead-off as the designated hitter for the American League All-Star team Tuesday night, AL manager Kevin Cash announced Monday.

“This is what the fans want to see,” said the Tampa Bay Rays manager. “It's personally what I want to see. And to have the opportunity to do something that's a generational talent is pretty special. I begged Major League Baseball to tweak the rule for [the] game, because if they didn't, I know I'd screw it up the rest of the way, pulling pinch-hitters and DHs.”

Ohtani was voted in as the designated hitter by the fans and was voted as one of five pitchers by the players.

As a pitcher, he has 3.49 ERA with 87 strikeouts and 35 walks in 67 innings. At the plate, Ohtani is hitting .279 with 33 home runs, a record for a Japanese-born player and 70 Rbis.

I was actually not expecting to be chosen as a pitcher at all,” Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. “But to be named the starter, I was really not expecting that at all. But it's a huge honor and I'm going to try my best.”

Ohtani is participating in Monday nights home-run derby.

Washington starting pitcher Maz Scherzer gets the start for the National League.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starting Pitcher#The American League#Al#The Tampa Bay Rays#Major League Baseball#Dhs#Japanese#The National League#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani signs exclusive memorabilia deal

Shohei Ohtani's two-way excellence has landed him an exclusive -- and presumably very lucrative -- memorabilia deal. On Tuesday, Fanatics announced it has signed the Los Angeles Angels sensation to an exclusive deal making the company the official source for Ohtani autographs and collectables. The deal does not affect trading cards.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ohtani scheduled to start for Angels at Athletics

Los Angeles Angels (46-46, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (53-42, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-8, 3.65 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics +100, Angels -120; over/under is 8...
MLBnbcboston.com

MLB Star Ohtani Donates HR Derby Earnings to Angels' Staff

Shohei Ohtani donated his earnings from this week's Home Run Derby to members of the Los Angeles Angels' support staff. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Ohtani donated the $150,000 he received to more than a couple dozen people, including clubhouse staff, trainers and members of the media relations department.
MLBYardbarker

Shohei Ohtani All-Star merchandise was an incredibly big seller

There’s no question that Shohei Ohtani was the focus of MLB’s All-Star festivities in 2021. Not only does it show in the coverage of the event, but it clearly translated to merchandise sales, too. According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Ohtani accounted for 28 percent of all...
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani's All-Star jersey breaks auction record

Two things Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani seemingly can't stop doing this season are setting records and cracking smiles at ballparks. Per Brian Murphy of the MLB website, a 2021 American League All-Star jersey autographed by Ohtani closed at $130,210 on Wednesday in an auction run by MLB Auctions. That broke the previous record for the highest-priced item offered by that service dating back to 2001.
MLBESPN

Shohei Ohtani turned professionals into fans at the All-Star Game

Shohei Ohtani strolled through the American League dugout in the sixth inning of the All-Star Game, all of his heavy lifting seemingly behind him. The night before, his Home Run Derby round had lingered into double overtime, leaving him completely exhausted and bent at the waist, and in the matchup of All-Stars, he had pitched an inning and taken a couple of at-bats. He had worn a microphone and talked to Joe Buck and John Smoltz on Fox, and then went live on national television in Japan.
MLBdenvergazette.com

In All-Star matchup, Ohtani and Angels beat Márquez and Rockies

ANAHEIM, Calif. - MVP chants broke out for Shohei Ohtani during a routine at-bat in the seventh inning. It doesn’t matter if it’s a pregame walk to the bullpen or a simple handshake after a game. Crowds, even on a Monday night in Anaheim, love Ohtani. Angels fans, or perhaps...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Cobb scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (57-46, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-50, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (8-8, 4.34 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Angels: Alex Cobb (7-3, 3.82 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -115, Athletics -105; over/under is 8...
MLBMLB

Here is the July All-Star team

The Major League Baseball regular season is six months long, which allows us to break the season into six convenient chunks. Each of these chunks is equal to one another, even if it doesn’t seem that way at the time; it always feels, in the moment, that the first and last months count more.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Angels 7/29/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Oakland Athletics (57-46) and the Los Angeles Angels (51-50) will battle in a four-game weekend competition at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 9:38 PM ET. Oakland just split a short two-game set versus the San Diego Padres after losing the opener at 4-7 on Tuesday but bounced back and won the second match at 10-4 on Wednesday. The Oakland Athletics will be facing the Los Angeles Angels in a four-game weekend competition on Thursday. In their recent victory, the Athletics took an early lead at 7-0 after scoring four runs in the opening frame and finished with a total of ten runs scored while hitting 11 shots against the Padres. Starter Sean Manaea earned the victory after pitching for 6.0 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit with a walk and struck out nine San Diego batters. Third Baseman Matt Chapman led the charge with three runs on two base hits and three RBIs in the winning effort.
MLBthecomeback.com

Shohei Ohtani crushes home run No. 37, extending MLB lead

A starting pitcher now has five more home runs than anybody else in Major League Baseball. Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani cranked his 37th dinger of the season during Wednesday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies. And it was a crucial blast in the game. The Angels trailed...
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
MLBthecomeback.com

Anthony Rizzo crushes 449-foot home run in Yankees debut

The Chicago Cubs traded stars Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javy Baez, and Craig Kimbrel in an eye-opening fire sale ahead of Friday’s MLB trade deadline. Rizzo — the heart and soul of the Cubs’ run of success that featured a World Series title in 2016 — was dealt to the New York Yankees on Thursday, and the first baseman made his debut with the Yankees on Friday night against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park (he’s from the Miami area too, adding to what had to be an extremely emotional day).
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Castro banned 30 games under MLB policy; Nats to release him

Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended for 30 games without pay and fined an undisclosed amount for violating Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Shortly after MLB announced the penalty Friday, the Nationals said they would release Castro when the ban concludes.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

How Did the Baltimore Orioles Do at the MLB Trade Deadline?

With the MLB trade deadline in the rearview, how well did Mike Elias and the Baltimore Orioles’ front office do at improving for the future?. On Friday, Major League Baseball’s annual trade deadline, set for 4:00 PM ET this season, passed. Although several more trades were announced following the deadline, the four o’clock hour marked the end of a very busy day around baseball. Some of the biggest deals around the league included Javier Baez being traded to the New York Mets, Jose Berrios being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Los Angeles Dodgers acquiring both Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals. Within the flurry of moves was the Baltimore Orioles‘ pair of trades, in which the O’s shipped out right-handed reliever Shawn Armstrong and veteran shortstop Freddy Galvis for future assets.
Lincoln, NEjournaldemocrat.com

Rocket VB player named to all star team

S-D-A High School grad Jessie Moss will finish her high school volleyball career playing in the Coaches All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 27, 6 p.m. at North Star High School in Lincoln. Attendance is open to all. The daughter of Keith and Deb Moss was a standout in volleyball, track,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Grading the Austin Davis Trade

As part of a busy trade deadline day on Friday the Pittsburgh Pirates traded left-handed reliever Austin Davis to the Boston Red Sox… let’s grade the trade for the Pirates. As was expected, in the week leading up to Major League Baseball’s traded deadline few teams were as active as the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the past week the Pirates swung six trades, including a tiro of trades on Friday prior to the 4 PM ET trade deadline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy