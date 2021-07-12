First Main Street Traffic Closures Set for Later This Month
Santa Monica announces start of “Sharing an Open Main Street” July 24-25 Weekend traffic closures on Santa Monica’s Main Street are set to begin later this month. This week the City of Santa Monica announced that weekend closures of a portion of Main Street will kick off July 24 – 25. In addition, closures will occur on the weekends of August 21 – 22, September 18 – 19, and October 16 – 17. The pilot program, known as “Sharing an Open Main Street”, will transform the two blocks between Hill and Kinney streets to a pedestrian plaza.smmirror.com
