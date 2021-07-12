Cancel
Santa Monica, CA

First Main Street Traffic Closures Set for Later This Month

Santa Monica Mirror
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Monica announces start of “Sharing an Open Main Street” July 24-25 Weekend traffic closures on Santa Monica’s Main Street are set to begin later this month. This week the City of Santa Monica announced that weekend closures of a portion of Main Street will kick off July 24 – 25. In addition, closures will occur on the weekends of August 21 – 22, September 18 – 19, and October 16 – 17. The pilot program, known as “Sharing an Open Main Street”, will transform the two blocks between Hill and Kinney streets to a pedestrian plaza.

