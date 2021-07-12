Cancel
Ryan Bergert Drafted by the San Diego Padres

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
 16 days ago
West Virginia starting pitcher Ryan Bergert was selected by the San Diego Padres in the sixth round (190th overall) of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft.

Bergert missed the 2021 baseball season due to an injury suffered during the offseason after earning a spot in the weekend starting rotation in 2020, going 2-2 on the year with a 2.92 ERA in the abbreviated season.

The Canton, OH native, burst onto the scene in the 2019 Big 12 Conference Tournament semifinal against nationally ranked Texas Tech. As a freshman, he tossed a scoreless five innings and allowing only one hit as the Mountaineers advanced to the Championship game after a 2-0 win.

