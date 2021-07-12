Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

Florida city weighs how to honor lost souls at 'holy site'

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LuAtK_0aum77FV00

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — As crews keep searching for the last missing remains of the souls who perished in their collapsing beachfront condos nearly three weeks ago, the question is swirling across the ruins of the Champlain Towers South: What will become of the ground that bears so much pain?

“There’s a lot of emotion. People talk about it as a holy site,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez. “People want some sort of connection with their family member.”

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett suggested Monday that with scores of families still processing their losses, it's too soon to come up with anything specific. But he said the tragedy — now with 94 people confirmed dead and 22 others still missing — compels that something be placed on the site to remember them.

“I think the first thing we need to do is get the families situated, so they have a semblance of their life back — get them to the point where they aren’t burdened by the grief and emotion that they’re going through right now,” Burkett said.

“It’s obvious that this has become much more than a collapsed building site,” the mayor said. “It has become a holy site.”

An impromptu memorial sprung up along a nearby tennis court, soon after the collapse. Its fence is now festooned with drying bouquets and fading photographs of those confirmed dead and those yet to be found. Crosses and candles line the street, and stars of David are interspersed throughout the scene. There are teddy bears, toys, shoes — all in tribute to the scores of victims.

Within the rubble, personal items are being collected and will eventually be returned to their owners or next of kin. The twisted steel rebar and shards of concrete that have been hauled away, under the escort of police, are being kept in storage for investigators who are gathering clues as to what made 12 stories plunge to the ground on June 24.

In time, all of it will be cleared away. What then?

Memorials are not unusual after a tragedy, of course. Monuments were erected at the site of the World Trade Center after its twin towers were felled by terrorists, as was a memorial in Oklahoma City. After 1989's Loma Prieta Earthquake in Northern California, memorials popped up across the San Francisco Bay Area.

It's a human act to want to remember, said Dovy Ainsworth, whose parents, Tzvi and Itty Ainsworth, died in the Surfside tragedy.

“It provides comfort for the families and community while also serving as a reminder ensuring it never happens again,” Ainsworth said, suggesting that it might be inappropriate to rebuild because “so many lost their lives.”

Soraya Cohen, the wife of Brad Cohen, who remain s unaccounted for, wants the government to step in to buy the property so it can be preserved as a memorial. She says his remains are now part of what she others now call hallowed ground.

“The earth is soaked with the blood and tissue and other parts of the body of our loved ones, and to think that this area will just be looked at as a commercial development opportunity is quite frankly sickening," she said. “It is a sacred cemetery for Jewish and non-Jewish people alike, because they died there together in a horrible way.”

Owners of the demolished complex and its board of directors have yet to formally weigh in on the discussion. Survivors and family members are already suing for civil damages. The beachfront property sits atop valued real estate, which could complicate how things proceed.

“It seems indelicate and insensitive to talk about the use of the property other than a memorial,” said state Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Democrat whose district includes Surfside. "It's an incredibly complicated balance to be respectful and honor the memory of those we've lost, while also being diligent to ensure that we help people rebuild their lives (and) to get the greatest value for their homes.”

Authorities on Monday said they are increasing security along the perimeter to preserve potential evidence and to keep people off the property, however well-intentioned their interests might be.

“This is one of those situations where you have the connections of the investigation and a lot of hurt, a lot of pain,” said Ramirez, the police director.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Pizzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The World Trade Center#Loma Prieta Earthquake#Non Jewish#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Bob Odenkirk recovering from 'heart related' issue after collapse on 'Better Call Saul' set

Actor Bob Odenkirk was stable and recovering Wednesday, a day after he collapsed on the set of his AMC series, "Better Call Saul," his representatives confirmed. Odenkirk, 58, was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and prompted worry from friends and fans as uncertainty about his condition lingered into the morning. His representatives said in a statement that he was in "stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident."
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US economy accelerated at a solid 6.5% rate last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter in another sign that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product —...

Comments / 0

Community Policy