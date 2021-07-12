How to Sleep Better
My mom always tells me to protect my sleep, but sometimes staying out an extra hour just to hear my favorite Black Eyed Peas song play at a dive bar is way more compelling. Time and time again, sleep is the first thing we compromise on, especially in the summer, but “getting quality, sufficient sleep on a regular basis is, without question, the foundation of mental and probably physical health,” said Dr. Andrew Huberman, neuroscientist and Stanford professor, on a recent episode of The Doctor’s Farmacy podcast.www.morningbrew.com
