How to Sleep Better

So you work out, eat your veggies, and have a meditation practice, but your sleep is not so great? Join the club. Not to fret, exhausted readers: CBD for sleep is changing the game. We love CBD for everything from period cramps to sore muscles, but the plant-derived ingredient might also be the secret to getting good quality Zzz’s. According to the American Sleep Apnea Association, 70 percent of adults don’t get enough sleep. If you work long hours, are balancing a busy life, and/or know what it feels like when a new season of You comes out on Netflix, this statistic probably does not surprise you. Besides those late-night bedtimes and early-morning alarms, many people suffer from insomnia, difficulty staying asleep, or that growing to-do list in your mind keeping you awake. There’s no doubt that lack of sleep is an epidemic. So could this trendy ingredient be the solution?