When NCIS Season 19 Will Hit CBS For New Time Slot With NCIS: Hawai'i

By Nick Venable
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NCIS had its fanbase up in arms throughout much of the pandemic-shortened Season 18, as it wasn't clear what was happening with Mark Harmon and his central character Leroy Gibbs. That situation was mostly cleared up when the long-running crime drama was renewed for Season 19, though its star's future still hasn't been solidified as far as how often he'll be around, though it's reportedly not expected to be much. Thankfully, CBS has revealed its full fall schedule, so we know exactly when NCIS will return with new episodes on CBS, and it'll now be paired up with the ground-breaking new recruit NCIS: Hawai'i starting on Monday, September 20.

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

