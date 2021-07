The Florida iconic species amendment intends to modify Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission oversight by giving enhanced rights to the Bald Eagle, the Bottlenose Dolphin, the Florida Black Bear, the Florida Panther, the Florida Scrub Jay, the Key Deer, the Manatee, Marine Turtles, the Red-cockaded Woodpecker, and the Right Whale. The ballot amendment, if passed by more than 60% of Florida voters in 2022 would give these Florida Iconic Species the legal right to exist, thrive and evolve. It also would enable Florida citizens to enforce these rights and protections against persons, governmental agencies, and corporate entities that intentionally or negligently harm a Florida Iconic Species.