Woman Steals SUV, Crashes into Fence in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We've learned more about a South Fargo incident that saw an SUV crash into a fence Monday afternoon. Fargo Police say at about 12:53 p.m they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of 18th Street South. The victim told officers he was checking on a female on the side of the road when she got into the drivers seat of his vehicle. When he confronted her, she kicked him in the chest and drove away.www.am1100theflag.com
