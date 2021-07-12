Cancel
Drafting Pitching, Pitching, and more Pitching

Bless You Boys
 16 days ago

I wrote before the draft that I was convinced that Al Avila was taking Brady House. I think I know why Brady House was brought in and that was to compare him to the other SS prospects they were looking at at pick 32 and 39. Izaac Pacheco has serious power and from the left side so when you compare them, Izaac gets the nod at the COPA. I am convinced that Al Avila and Chris Illitch will NEVER move CF in to a comfortable 400 or RCF to a reachable 350 so a RH power hitter like House is a duplication of Torkelson. Never mind that Tork is going to get robbed of many homers in CF at the COPA, he will still hit many of them out. Maybe seeing how many homers he gets robbed of encourages them to bring in the fences just a tad. Anyway, I was thinking they would get the SS with 32 and I had my eye on Izaac and thought they would pull the trigger at 32. However, when Ty Madden is sitting at 32 when he is ranked 9th on the MLB board and a similar ranking on the Baseball America board, you take him and catch the SS 7 picks later. They did just that and the draft is shaping up to be very strong and this is coming from the so called "experts".

