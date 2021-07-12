Cancel
Baseball

Jackson Wolf Drafted by the San Diego Padres

By Christopher Hall
 17 days ago
West Virginia starting pitcher Jackson Wolf was selected by the San Diego Padres in the fourth round (129th overall) of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

Wolf finishes his Mountaineer career with a 3.62 ERA and 205 career strikeouts.

The Gahanna, OH, native developed into the Mountaineers ace as a junior, going 3-1 with a 1.05 ERA, striking out 27 in a team-high 25.2 innings of work, allowing just 14 hits and three earned runs in a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last season, he led the team with 104 strikeouts and carried the team tossing 89.0 innings and finishing the year with a 3.04 ERA. He ended his West Virginia career off with an upset win over No. 2 Texas, allowing just one run in a complete game of the Big 12 Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

