WVa starts new competition for student, teacher vaccinations

The first full day of schools for Tullahoma City Schools will be Monday, Aug. 2. The system issued a statement Monday to address COVID-19 protocols for the start of school. “Even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, we experienced a successful 2020-2021 school year thanks to our teachers, staff, students and families. We responded appropriately to the challenges of COVID-19 and made it through a most unusual year,” said TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. “We appreciate all of the efforts put in place to ensure that we maintained a safe, healthy, positive and productive learning environment.”