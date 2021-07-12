Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

TFD crews respond to near drowning on Drexel Road

By Maria Arey
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25uIwt_0aum6MRM00

Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a near drowning near Drexel Road Sunday evening.

Around 5:40 p.m., TFD crews responded to the 9900 block of E. Drexel Road, where a 3-year-old female was found under water in a pool for nearly a minute before being taken out of the pool, according to TFD. Upon arrival, the child was conscious and breathing.

According to TFD, bystanders received instructions on how to perform CPR on the child.

The child was taken to the hospital for examination.

Comments / 0

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Cpr#Accident#Tfd#Drexel Road#Tucson Fire Department#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy