TFD crews respond to near drowning on Drexel Road

Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a near drowning near Drexel Road Sunday evening.

Around 5:40 p.m., TFD crews responded to the 9900 block of E. Drexel Road, where a 3-year-old female was found under water in a pool for nearly a minute before being taken out of the pool, according to TFD. Upon arrival, the child was conscious and breathing.

According to TFD, bystanders received instructions on how to perform CPR on the child.

The child was taken to the hospital for examination.