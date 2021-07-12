Earth, Wind & Fire play to sold out crowd in concert series opener

The Hawken House Concert Series returned Monday night, July 12, with a free performance by Miss Jubilee & The Yas Yas Boys, featuring a blend of low-down blues, hokum, and hot jazz from the 1920s and 30s. Next up in the series is Webster Groves mainstay, the Rosewood Band, with 1960s and 1970s folk rock on Monday, Aug. 9. The third and final concert in the series will be the Falling Fences on Monday, Sept. 20, with a blend of Irish and Americana music. The free concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. outdoors at the Historic Hawken House Museum, 1155 S. Rock Hill Road in Webster Groves. Bring lawn chair, picnic basket and cooler. | photo by Ursula Ruhl.