Earth, Wind & Fire play to sold out crowd in concert series opener

By Sugarwolf Special to the Tribune
Tahoe Daily Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATELINE, Nev. — Live music returned to Harvey’s Lake Tahoe this weekend with the much anticipated Summer Concert Series that was ushered in on Saturday by R&B legends Earth, Wind & Fire. Perhaps there were no finer ambassadors to bring the joy back to the outdoor arena than the band...

