Earth, Wind & Fire play to sold out crowd in concert series opener

DOVER – Woodman Museum is pleased to present the following upcoming concerts. Great Bay Sailor: July 25: Great Bay Sailor is an eclectic folk band based in Portsmouth, NH. Casting a wide net, the band performs out of an extensive repertoire of maritime, Irish/Scottish, British, and Oldtimey music. In the maritime tradition, they play and sing traditional and contemporary songs and tunes inspired by ships, sailors, oceans, and tall tales. Mike Blair and Steve Carrigan sing the songs, with Steve also on guitar and bodhran. Jim Prendergast, a thirty-year veteran of the Nashville music scene, plays guitar, mandolin, and banjo. Rounding out the mix is singer/songwriter Taylor Whiteside who tantalizes us with original songs, guitar, accordion, mandolin, and fiddle.
